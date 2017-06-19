New aircraft platform with GE a start for future investments -fund CEO

MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.

“This platform, at $2 billion today, has the potential over time to be meaningfully larger,” said Michael Sabia in a phone interview.

