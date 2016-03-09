版本:
Canadian pension fund Caisse opens first office in India

TORONTO, March 9 Canada's second biggest pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on Wednesday it will open its first Indian office in New Delhi and invest $150 million in a renewable energy project.

Canadian pension funds are expanding into new territories and investing directly in assets such as infrastructure and real estate as they seek alternatives to volatile global equity markets and low-yielding government bonds.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

