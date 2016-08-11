REFILE-Caisse takes control of Quebec cement project hit by cost overruns

(Refiles to correct in paragraph 7 to show that changes to
By Allison Lampert and Matt Scuffham
MONTREAL/TORONTO Aug 11 The Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec on Thursday said it would take control of a
major cement project in Quebec hit by massive cost overruns, and
agreed to a new C$250 million ($192.56 million) round of
financing to complete it.
Caisse, already an investor in the project, said it would
invest an additional C$125 million with funds managed by
BlackRock Alternative Investors which is also investing C$125
million. Quebec's public pension fund said the new funds would
be sufficient to complete the project.
A spokesman for the Caisse said the McInnis Cement project
faced between C$400 and $450 million in cost overruns and that
it had insisted on a "change of control and a change in
management" for the C$1.1 billion cement project in Quebec's
Gaspe peninsula.
The change will give the Caisse a controlling stake in
Beaudier Ciment, the controlling shareholder of McInnis, the
spokesman said.
Beaudier, the private investment arm of the founding family
of Canadian plane and trainmaker Bombardier Inc, will
now hold a minority stake in Beaudier Ciment.
Laurent Beaudoin, a former Chief Executive of Bombardier Inc
and family member, will remain chairman of the McInnis board.
The Caisse, however, now controls seven out of the 11 seats.
Caisse re-affirmed the potential profitability of the
project and repeated a change to the executive team that was
announced last week. Last week, McInnis announced in a statement
that Chief Executive Christian Gagnon had left the company and
it had started an international search for his replacement.
The project was launched in 2014 with the target of
producing up to 2.5 million tonnes of cement a year. It was
backed by the Quebec government which contributed C$350 million
in investment and loans.
Beaudier contributed C$150 million to the project, local
media reported at the time.
($1 = 1.2983 Canadian dollars)
