Quebec pension fund manager Caisse's investment returns weaken

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Aug 12 Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, reported an average return on its investments of 2 percent in the first half of 2016, a sharp decline from its performance in 2015.
The Caisse, which manages pension plans in the mostly French-speaking province of Quebec, said its net assets grew to C$255 billion, compared with C$248 billion at the end of 2015.
For all of 2015, the Caisse achieved an average return of 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.