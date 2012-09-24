Brazil's Caixa sees loan book growing up to 40 pct next year

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Caixa Econômica Federal , Brazil's largest mortgage lender, expects to increase lending between 35 percent and 40 percent next year, Chief Executive Officer Jorge Hereda said at an event on Monday.
State-run bank Caixa wants to grow its loan book by a whopping 42 percent this year, expanding mortgage and consumer lending as state and private-sector rivals retrench. The bank will open as many as 2,000 new branches nationwide by the end of 2014, Hereda said.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.