Brazil's Caixa sees loan book growing up to 40 pct next year

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Caixa Econômica Federal , Brazil's largest mortgage lender, expects to increase lending between 35 percent and 40 percent next year, Chief Executive Officer Jorge Hereda said at an event on Monday.

State-run bank Caixa wants to grow its loan book by a whopping 42 percent this year, expanding mortgage and consumer lending as state and private-sector rivals retrench. The bank will open as many as 2,000 new branches nationwide by the end of 2014, Hereda said.