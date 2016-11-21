Brazil's Caixa to pick advisers for unit IPO next week

BRASILIA Nov 21 Brazilian state-controlled
lender Caixa Econômica Federal plans to pick the investment
banks that will help underwrite the initial public offering of a
unit as early as next week, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto
Occhi said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Occhi said Caixa
expects the IPO of Caixa Seguridade Participações SA, as the
insurance unit is formally known, to take place sometime during
the first half of next year, depending on how benign market
conditions are.
