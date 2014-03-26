版本:
Brazil's Caixa sees no need for new capital this year

SAO PAULO, March 26 State-controlled Caixa Economica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, does not need new capital from the government this year to hit its loan growth targets, Chief Financial Officer Marcio Percival said on Wednesday.

For years, the government, Caixa's sole shareholder, injected billions of reais into the bank in order to propel an expansion in lending across the board. Now the bank is focusing on growing disbursements of mortgages and credit to small companies as the federal government runs out of available cash. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
