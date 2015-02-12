Brazil's Caixa posts 70 pct profit drop in fourth quarter

SAO PAULO Feb 12 State-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender,
posted on Thursday a 70 percent plunge in fourth-quarter profit
after loan-loss provisions and non-interest expenses jumped.
In a statement, Caixa said recurring net income, or profit
excluding one-time items, was 675 million reais ($236 million)
in the quarter, compared with 2.22 billion reais in the prior
three months.
Accumulated return on equity for the past four quarters
ended at 15.2 percent, the lowest since at least 2009. Return on
equity is a widely followed gauge of profitability for banks.
($1 = 2.86 reais)
