Brazil's Caixa profit soars despite jump in provisions

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Caixa Econômica Federal SA, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, posted a 91 percent surge in second-quarter net income even after the state-controlled lender had to double loan-loss provisions in the period.
In a statement on Friday, Brasilia-based Caixa Econômica said that net income had reached 1.6 billion reais ($507 million) last quarter, compared with 838 million reais in the prior three months.
($1 = 3.1545 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.