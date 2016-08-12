Brazil's Caixa profit soars despite jump in provisions

SAO PAULO Aug 12 Caixa Econômica Federal SA, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, posted a 91 percent surge in second-quarter net income even after the state-controlled lender had to double loan-loss provisions in the period.

In a statement on Friday, Brasilia-based Caixa Econômica said that net income had reached 1.6 billion reais ($507 million) last quarter, compared with 838 million reais in the prior three months.

($1 = 3.1545 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)