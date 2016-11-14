UPDATE 1-Brazil's Caixa to cut dividends, boost capital, CFO says

(Adds CFO remarks)
BRASILIA Nov 14 Caixa Econômica Federal SA,
Brazil's largest mortgage lender, has reached an agreement to
pay only 25 percent of its 2016 and 2017 profits in dividends to
Brazil's federal government, Chief Financial Officer Osvaldo
Brasil told Reuters on Monday.
The state-owned bank reported on Monday a 67 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, to 998 million
reais ($294.3 million). The CFO said in a telephone interview
that reducing dividends will help the bank strengthen capital
levels.
Caixa cut back provisions for credit losses by 16 percent to
5.1 billion reais. The delinquency rate was 3.5 percent in the
third quarter, and Brasil said it may rise slightly in the
coming quarters.
The state bank's return on equity (ROE), a gauge of
profitability, has fallen to 6.5 percent, less than half that of
Brazilian private peers. Brasil said the bank aims to deliver
ROE equivalent to at least the benchmark Selic rate, currently
at 14 percent, by 2018.
Brasil said he expects Caixa's loan book to grow 4 to 5
percent this year, down from the previous guidance of 7 to 10
percent growth.
($1= 3.3912 reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and; Alonso Soto; Editing by Jason
Neely and Will Dunham)