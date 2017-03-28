版本:
Brazil's Caixa sees profit rising, no asset sales this year

SAO PAULO, March 28 Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled lender has no plans to sell assets or list any subsidiaries at this point, Occhi said at an event to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)
