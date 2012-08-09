Brazil's Caixa ups loan growth forecast for this year

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
SAO PAULO Aug 9 State-run Caixa Econômica Federal, the nation's largest mortgage lender, raised on Thursday the estimate for growth in its loan book to 42 percent this year from a prior 33 percent forecast, Chief Executive Officer Jorge Hereda said.
The Brasilia-based lender reported on Thursday first-half net income of 2.8 billion reais ($1.4 billion), up 25 percent from the same period a year earlier.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.