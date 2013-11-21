Provisions rise at Brazil's Caixa, weigh on Q3 recurring profit

Nov 21 Recurring profit at state-owned Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, fell in the third quarter after a surge in provisions and funding costs offset significant gains in interest income.

Brasilia-based Caixa said on Thursday it posted recurring profit of 1.68 billion reais ($725 million) in the quarter, compared with 1.71 billion reais in the prior quarter. But compared with the same quarter a year ago, recurring profit, excluding one-time items, rose 38 percent from 1.22 billion reais.

Interest income jumped a sizzling 14 percent in the quarter, mainly as Caixa boosted its loan book by 7.4 percent on a quarter-to-quarter basis, at least three times as fast as its main rivals.

Still, loan delinquencies rose despite the rapid increase in total disbursements, forcing management to ramp up provisions against bad loans to the highest level in at least three years.

Bad loan provisions rose 5.1 percent to 2.36 billion reais. As a result, its return on average equity, a gauge of profitability for banks, slipped to 31.8 percent from 31.9 percent in the prior three months.

Caixa, which has Brazil's third biggest loan book among retail lenders, had outstanding loans of 463.35 billion reais at Sept. 30, up 43 percent from the year-earlier period. Growth in loan disbursements in Brazil's banking system is likely to end the year at about 15 percent, according to central bank estimates.

The quarterly decline in profit, while small, came as President Dilma Rousseff's government tries to phase out using government-controlled lenders to boost credit access and cutting borrowing costs for consumers and small companies.

The government is worried an eroding capital position at some of the banks after years of rapid credit expansion may lead to additional capital injections.

State banks, which now account for more than one-half of all outstanding loans in Brazil, have ventured into riskier credit markets such as consumer, auto and small-sized corporate lending. Private-sector lenders have shunned the sectors in the wake of still-high defaults.

Funding costs at Caixa jumped 23 percent on a quarterly basis to a record 9.68 billion reais, partly due to an increase in the remuneration of deposits after the central bank raised the overnight benchmark lending rate several times this year to head off a spike in inflation.