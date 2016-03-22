UPDATE 1-Caixabank and Angola's dos Santos thrash out BPI deal -sources

(Adds quotes, details, possible stake in Millennium bcp)
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, March 22 Caixabank and Isabel
dos Santos are thrashing out final details of a deal for the
Spanish bank to buy the Angolan investor's stake in Portugal's
Banco BPI, sources said.
Portugal's securities market regulator suspended trading in
BPI shares earlier on Tuesday, pending an announcement, but the
sources said a deal was still in the works and gave no estimate
on when it may be completed.
"We're in a phase of constant exchanges of protocols between
the two sides for a deal that is complex and involves many
entities," one source with direct knowledge of the talks said.
Among the details still to be pinned down are forms of
payment and future options, the source told Reuters.
Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman according to Forbes, is
the daughter of Angola's long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos and has various investments in Portugal.
Before moving towards a deal this month, the two parties had
been at loggerheads for months over an existing 20 percent cap
on Caixabank's voting rights that blocked the Spanish bank's bid
last year for the 56 percent of BPI it did not already own.
Under the agreement now being discussed, Caixabank would buy
dos Santos' 18.6 percent stake in BPI while Unitel, the Angolan
telecoms firm she controls jointly with Sonangol, would buy a
controlling stake in BPI's Angolan unit BFA. BPI holds a 50.1
percent stake in BFA, while Unitel owns the other 49.9 percent.
If it buys out dos Santos, Caixabank would have to launch a
full takeover bid for the remainder of BPI, sources said.
Caixabank was not available to comment on the talks.
The sources said that if dos Santos pulls out of BPI, she
would consider taking a stake in BPI's bigger rival Millennium
bcp, whose largest single shareholder is Angolan oil
company Sonangol which holds a 19 percent stake.
Millennium bcp holds 700 million euros in costly state loans
which could be repaid by allowing a new shareholder in.
"The Portuguese government has already given its nod of
approval to such a scenario. Such an entry could be done via a
capital increase, for example, capitalising the bank so it can
pay the state," the source said.
However approval by the European Central Bank would be
required since the Angolan shareholders would have a dominant
position, the second source said.
On April 10, European authorities will require banks to
fully provision for Angolan assets and a failure by BPI to
offload its assets there by then could lead to heavy costs.
(Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alexander Smith)