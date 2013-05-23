Caixabank studying sale of 10 pct Mexico's Inbursa

MADRID May 23 Spain's biggest domestic lender Caixabank said on Thursday it was considering a placement of around half of its 20 percent stake in Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa, without having yet made a final decision.

The savings bank group would make a decision on the stake, worth around 1.6 billion dollars, depending on market conditions, it said.

Inbursa, Mexico's sixth largest bank by total assets, is controlled by Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim.