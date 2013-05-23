Slim's Mexico bank Inbursa says to hold share offer for Caixa

BRIEF-Blackrock Real Assets closes Trafford Housing Trust debt investment
MEXICO CITY May 23 Billionaire Carlos Slim's Mexican bank Inbursa said on Thursday that it would hold a secondary share offering on behalf of Spain' Caixabank.
Caixabank said earlier that it was considering selling around 10 percent of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, worth $1.6 billion, to reduce its stake by half.
Inbursa said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it would sell some of its shares in local and global share offerings, but did not provide further details on the size of the sale, its date or price range.
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.