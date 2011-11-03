UPDATE 1-Mexico's Slim steps down from Spain Caixabank board

* World's richest man steps down from CaixaBank board

* Slim to join board of Caixa affiliate Criteria instead

* To be replaced by former NYSE chairman John Reed (Adds details)

MADRID , Nov 3 Spain's CaixaBank said on Thursday Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim would step down from the board of the Barcelona-based lender to join the board at La Caixa affiliate Criteria CaixaHolding .

Slim joined the board of the bank, which listed on the Spanish bourse in July this year, in 2010 after the bank's industrial holdings unit Criteria bought a 20 percent stake in the magnate's financial group Inbursa .

Slim, the world's richest man, bought almost 1 million shares in the lender just before its listing. Slim holds 0.2 percent of CaixaBank's share capital, according to Spanish stock market records.

CaixaBank named John Reed as his replacement, former chairman of Citigroup and former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett and Jonathan Gleave)