UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank to sell Inbursa, Bank of East Asia stakes to parent

MADRID Dec 3 Spanish lender Caixabank
said on Thursday it was selling stakes in Bank of East Asia
and Mexico's Inbursa to its holding
company Criteria in a 2.65 billion euro ($2.90 billion) deal to
free up capital.
Criteria Caixa will pay for most of the transaction in
Caixabank shares - equivalent to 9.9 percent of Caixabank's
capital, or 2 billion euros - and will at the same time reduce
its holding in Caixabank to 52 percent from 56.8 percent.
Another 642 million euros will be paid in cash.
Caixabank is selling its entire 9.01 percent stake in
Inbursa to Criteria, as well as its 17.24 percent holding in
Bank of East Asia.
Holding large stakes in other banks has become more onerous
under stricter international banking regulation that encourages
lenders to beef up their capital levels to try and protect them
from crises.
Caixabank said in a statement that reducing the amount of
capital consumed by its business stakes was one of its strategic
goals.
The Spanish lender - the country's third-biggest by market
value - still has a 44 percent stake in Portugal's Banco BPI
.
Criteria also holds stakes in other businesses, including
Spain's Abertis and Gas Natural.
Criteria's stake in Caixabank, meanwhile, would fall to 48.9
percent when taking into account a bond it issued which matures
in 2017 and which is exchangeable into Caixabank shares.
Caixabank - which added the stake sales would push its core
capital ratio under the strictest "fully-loaded" criteria to
11.7 percent from 11.6 percent at the end of September - said
the deals would close in the first quarter of 2016.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
