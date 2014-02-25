Loan book at Brazil's Caixa rose 36.8 percent last year -source

SAO PAULO Feb 25 Brazilian state-run lender
Caixa Econômica Federal SA, Brazil's biggest mortgage
lender, expanded lending by 36.8 percent in 2013, a source with
direct knowledge of the situation said late on Tuesday.
Such expansion helped the loan book of Brasilia-based Caixa
reach a number close to 500 billion reais ($216 billion) at the
end of last year, said the source, who declined to be identified
because the matter is private. At that level, Caixa became
Brazil's second-biggest lender by the size of its loan book,
leapfrogging private-sector lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
.
The lender expanded its loan book about 42 percent in 2012.