Brazil's Caixa sees no need to boost provisions on EBX loans

SAO PAULO Aug 15 Brazilian state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal is unlikely to increase provisions on loans made to tycoon Eike Batista's Grupo EBX, a senior executive of Caixa told Reuters on Thursday.
