UPDATE 1-Calamos Asset Management posts lower Q3 profit

Nov 3 U.S. money manager Calamos Asset Management Inc posted slightly lower quarterly profit as assets under management fell due to volatile equity markets.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to Calamos Asset Management was $4.6 million or 22 cents a share, compared with $4.7 million or 23 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, which made its market debut in 2004, and competes with Waddell & Reed and Janus Capital Group , rose 10 percent to $86.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, Calamos earned 32 cents a share.

Assets under management, a key driver of revenue and profit for fund management companies, fell 15 percent sequentially to $31.8 billion as of Sept 30.

Naperville, Illinois-based Calamos' shares closed at $12.66 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)