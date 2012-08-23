Money manager Calamos hires ex-Janus CEO Gary Black

Aug 23 Money manager Calamos Investments
said it has hired Gary Black, former chief executive of
rival Janus Capital Group, as its global co-chief investment
officer.
Black, who ran Janus from January 2006 through July
2009, will oversee portfolio management, research, trading and
risk management at Calamos, the firm said in a statement on
Thursday.
Calamos, based in Naperville, Illinois, will also be adding
a long/short equity strategy by acquiring Black's current
company, Black Capital LLC.
Nick P. Calamos, currently president and co-CIO, will step
back from day-to-day responsibilities to pursue "personal
interests," the firm said. Calamos is the nephew of founder and
Chief Executive John Calamos Sr.
Calamos Investments, a unit of Calamos Asset Management,
Inc., oversaw $33.6 billion as of July 31.