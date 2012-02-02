UPDATE 1-Calamos Asset Management posts Q4 net loss

* Breaks even in Q4
* Q4 rev falls 4 pct vs last year
* Takes a $4 mln charge in the qtr
Feb 2 U.S. money manager Calamos Asset
Management Inc swung to a quarterly net loss, hurt by a
charge related to an increase in its deferred tax valuation
allowance.
The Naperville, Illinois-based company posted a
fourth-quarter loss of $64,000 or broke even on a per-share
basis, compared with a profit of $5.8 million, or 28 cents, a
year ago.
The company took a non-operating charge of $4 million, or 19
cents per share, attributable to its capital loss carry forwards
from 2008 and 2009.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $82.4 million in the quarter from
last year.
"The fourth quarter of 2011 was defined by continued market
volatility and 'de-risking' by many investors in a move out of
many equity strategies," chief executive John P. Calamos, Sr.,
said in a statement.
Assets under management fell marginally to $32.8 billion in
the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $13.24 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.