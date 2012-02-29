UPDATE 1-Cal Dive loss widens on harsh winter in US Gulf

BRIEF-Gap executive says expects forex to continue to be headwind in 2017 - conf call
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
* Q4 loss $0.10/shr vs est loss $0.08/shr
* Q4 rev falls 21 pct
Feb 29 Oilfield services provider Cal Dive International posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said first-quarter results will be lower than the year-ago period, as the harsh winter in the Gulf of Mexico affected utilisation across assets.
Three of its assets, Uncle John, Atlantic and Kestrel, will be in dry dock for the first quarter.
The Houston-based company widened its net loss to $8.8 million, or 10 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 21 percent to $127.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 8 cents a share, on revenue of $109.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cal Dive shares, which have lost more than half of its value in a year, closed down 5 percent at $2.90 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc., which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc.’s Oculus virtual reality unit for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance