UPDATE 1-Cal Dive loss widens on harsh winter in US Gulf

Feb 29 Oilfield services provider Cal Dive International posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said first-quarter results will be lower than the year-ago period, as the harsh winter in the Gulf of Mexico affected utilisation across assets.

Three of its assets, Uncle John, Atlantic and Kestrel, will be in dry dock for the first quarter.

The Houston-based company widened its net loss to $8.8 million, or 10 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 21 percent to $127.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 8 cents a share, on revenue of $109.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cal Dive shares, which have lost more than half of its value in a year, closed down 5 percent at $2.90 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.