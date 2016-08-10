UPDATE 1-Caledonia Investments to pay $480,000 to settle US antitrust charges

(Adds details from complaint)

WASHINGTON Aug 10 Caledonia Investments PLC has agreed to pay $480,000 to resolve charges that it failed to report to antitrust enforcers share purchases that it made in 2014, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

Caledonia, an investment trust company which is based in London, handled 2008 purchases of shares of Texas-based Bristow Group Inc by properly reporting them, and did not need to report later purchases.

But in 2014, Caledonia acquired 3,650 additional voting shares in Bristow, which provides industrial aviation services, but failed to notify antitrust authorities.

Caledonia did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The FTC noted in its press release that the company said that the failure to report the purchase was inadvertent. The commission said it still pursued the matter because Caledonia had failed to notify authorities about a 1996 stock purchase. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alan Crosby)