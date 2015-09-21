版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 03:06 BJT

MOVES-Calera Capital names Paul Walsh senior managing director

Sept 21 Private equity firm Calera Capital said it appointed Paul Walsh as senior managing director.

Walsh has been an operating partner of the company for seven years. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

