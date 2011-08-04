UPDATE 2-Calfrac's Q2 soars on drilling boom, sees strong year ahead

(Follows alerts)

* Q2 EPS C$0.27 vs est loss/shr C$0.08

* Q2 rev up 63 pct

* Plans to commence operations in Colombia in H2

Aug 4 Calfrac Well Services Ltd posted a surprise quarterly profit, helped by surging oil prices that boosted drilling activity in North America despite a seasonal slowdown in Canada, and the oilfield services company forecast a strong year ahead.

The Canadian company expects high equipment utilization in western Canada and strong financial performance throughout the remainder of the year and into 2012 as a wet spring in western Canada delayed a lot of fracturing and coiled tubing work into the third and fourth quarters.

Calfrac also raised its 2011 capital program by C$59 million to C$382 million ($396 million), of which C$38 million is expected to be spent in 2012.

Despite North American seasonal slowdown in Canada, where the spring snow melt hampers activity, Calfrac posted a profit of C$12.1 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss of C$10.3 million, or 24 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of 8 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which gets more than 80 percent of its revenue from North America, benefited from high levels of pressure pumping activity in the unconventional oil and natural gas plays of western Canada and the United States.

Revenue jumped 63 percent to C$269.5 million, ahead of estimates of C$215 million.

In the April-June quarter, U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 soared 32 percent to average $103.49 a barrel.

The company also expects crude oil and natural gas liquids prices to remain strong, which should assure expanded capital budgets at many of its customers.

Calfrac's larger North America peers like Baker Hughes , Schlumberger Ltd and Halliburton Co have also posted strong profits.

Additionally, Calfrac, which has operations in Argentina, Russia, Mexico, said it plans to commence operations in Colombia during the second half of 2011.

Calgary, Alberta-based Calfrac's shares, which have gained more than 56 percent in the last one year amid a drilling boom, closed at C$36.19 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.965 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)