UPDATE 2-Calfrac profit lags estimates, rev tops

Nov 2 Canadian oilfield services company Calfrac
Well Services Ltd posted a 48 percent rise in quarterly
profit, but it lagged analyst estimates partly hurt by higher
costs.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company's larger North American
peers like Schlumberger and Baker Hughes Inc
have also lagged Wall Street views, while oil prices remained
volatile in the quarter raising concerns that energy companies
may trim spending on new wells.
But Calfrac echoed views of Precision Drilling ,
Canada's biggest oil and gas driller, that drilling boom would
continue in North America.
Calfrac's third-quarter net income rose to C$47.4 million
($46.5 million), or C$1.07 a share, from C$32.0 million, or 74
Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts' average estimate, which includes impact from
foreign exchange losses, was C$1.15 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding foreign exchange losses of C$23.7 million, the
company earned C$1.58 a share.
Calfrac reported a 60 percent jump in revenue at C$440.5
million, ahead of estimates of C$381.4 million, as drilling
activity in the region remained robust despite oil prices
falling 17 percent in the last quarter.
Expenses at Calfrac, which gets more than 80 percent of its
revenue from North America, rose 33 percent in its Canadian
operations and nearly doubled in the United States.
Separately, Calfrac also said it may buy back 10 percent of
its shares in the next one year starting Nov. 7. It will cancel
all shares that it buys.
Shares of company have lost about 18 percent of their value
from their July high of C$38.00 as a bleak economic outlook and
volatile oil prices hammered oil related stocks.
The stock closed at C$31.07 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 1.020 Canadian Dollars)
