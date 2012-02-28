UPDATE 3-Calfrac profit beats estimates, ups dividend

* Q4 EPS C$1.79 vs est C$1.48
* Q4 rev C$490 mln vs est C$461.3 mln
* Hikes div to C$0.50/shr from C$0.10/shr
* Shares up 15 percent
By Aftab Ahmed
Feb 28 Calfrac Well Services Ltd's
quarterly profit blew past analysts' expectations as it
benefited from a drilling boom in North America, promting the
oilfield services provider to hike its dividend for the second
time in just over two months.
The Calgary-based company's shares climbed 15 percent on the
Toronto Stock Exchange to their highest in more than three
months.
Calfrac, which gets more than 80 percent of its revenue from
North America, has been benefiting from high levels of
pressure-pumping activity in the unconventional oil and natural
gas plays of western Canada and the United States.
Analysts, however, have been skeptical of the company's
ability to swiftly move to liquids-rich fields as gas activity
slows in the wake of a steep fall in the fuel's price.
"(Calfrac) is fairly confident things are going to play
stronger for longer, so they are putting their money where their
mouth is," UBS analyst Chad Friess said.
Calfrac said it would spend less this year to account for
the slowdown in gas drilling, cutting its capital budget by C$94
million to $271 million.
The company expects more than 70 percent of its activities
will be focused on oil or liquids-rich natural gas development
in 2012.
Larger North American peers like Halliburton,
Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Precision
Drilling have also gained from strong drilling for oil
and gas in shale fields, as U.S. oil prices rose 17
percent in the quarter.
Calfrac, which operates in drilling-heavy areas such as
Marcellus, Bakken and the Niobrara, gets close to a third of its
revenue from its U.S. operations.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company raised its semi-annual
dividend to 50 Canadian cents from 10 Canadian cents a share. In
December, the company had raised its dividend by 33 percent.
For the October-December period, the company earned C$78.9
million ($78.9 million), or C$1.79 cents a share, up from C$16.1
million, or 37 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Calfrac, which also has operations in Argentina, Russia, and
Mexico, said revenue rose 82 percent to C$490 million.
Analysts on average, were expecting the company to earn
C$1.48 a share, on revenue of C$461.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.