Calfrac profit rises as drilling boom continues

BRIEF-Patterson Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Patterson companies reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter operating results
May 9 Calfrac Well Services Ltd's quarterly profit rose, helped by continued drilling boom in North America.
The company's first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$70.8 million, or C$1.59 per share, from C$49.1 million, or C$1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 41 percent to C$474.1 million.
* Patterson companies reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter operating results
* Teekay LNG Partners reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results
* Sees stable revenue this year, improving margins (Adds comments by CFO on reducing debt, M&A)