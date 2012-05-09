版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 18:10 BJT

Calfrac profit rises as drilling boom continues

May 9 Calfrac Well Services Ltd's quarterly profit rose, helped by continued drilling boom in North America.

The company's first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$70.8 million, or C$1.59 per share, from C$49.1 million, or C$1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 41 percent to C$474.1 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐