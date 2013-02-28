版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 00:02 BJT

REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Calfrac Well Services: RBC raises price target to C$30 from C$27; rating sector perform

Feb 28 Calfrac Well Services Ltd : * RBC raises price target to C$30 from C$27; rating sector perform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
