RESEARCH ALERT-Calfrac Well Services: Raymond James raises to outperform

Nov 20 : * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : Raymond James raises to outperform from

market perform * Canyon Services Group Inc : Raymond James raises to outperform from

market perform * Trican Well Service Ltd : Raymond James raises to outperform from

market perform