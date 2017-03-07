Self-driving bus with no back-up driver nears California street

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 6 A pair of $250,000
autonomous buses began driving around an empty San Francisco Bay
Area parking lot on Monday, preparing to move onto a local
public road in California's first pilot program for a
self-driving vehicle without steering wheel or human operator.
California and other states are weighing the opportunities
of becoming a hub of testing a technology that is seen as the
future of transportation and the risks from giving up active
control of a large, potentially dangerous vehicle.
In most tests of self-driving cars there is still a person
seated at the steering wheel, ready to take over, although
Alphabet Inc's Waymo tested a car with no steering
wheel or pedals in Austin, Texas, as early as 2015.
The bus project in San Ramon, at the Bishop Ranch office
park complex, involves two 12-passenger shuttle buses from
French private company EasyMile.
The project is backed by a combination of private companies
and public transit and air quality authorities, with the
intention of turning it into a permanent, expanded operation,
said Habib Shamskhou, a program manager who strolled in front of
a moving bus to show that the vehicle would notice him and
react. It stopped.
In a test for reporters, one bus cruised a block-long
circuit so consistently that it created a dirt track on the
tarmac.
California legislators late last year passed a law to allow
slow-speed testing of fully autonomous vehicles without steering
wheels or pedals on public roads, with the Bishop Ranch test in
mind.
The shuttle buses will test for a few months in the parking
lots before operators apply for Department of Motor Vehicles
approval under the new law. The vehicles are expected to swing
onto the local street late this year or early in 2018.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Leslie Adler)