New California law allows test of autonomous shuttle with no driver

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 29 A bill signed into law on
Thursday by California Governor Jerry Brown allows a
self-driving vehicle with no operator inside to test on a public
road, a key step enabling a private business park outside San
Francisco to test driverless shuttles.
Self-driving cars are already allowed to test on California
public roads by 15 automakers, technology companies and
startups, including Alphabet's Google, Ford,
Honda and Tesla. But under current state
regulations, a person must be in the driver's seat for
monitoring, and the car must have brakes and a steering wheel.
The bill introduced by Democratic Assemblywoman Susan
Bonilla allows testing in Contra Costa County northeast of San
Francisco of the first full-autonomous vehicle without a
steering wheel, brakes, accelerator or operator.
A project at the Bishop Ranch office park in the city of San
Ramon to deploy driverless shuttles from French company Easymile
had been on hold pending passage of the bill. Easymile already
operates the shuttles in Europe.
New legislation was necessary because although driverless
vehicles can be tested on private land like the office park, the
shuttle will cross a public road on its loop through the campus.
The new law means that two cube-like Easymile shuttles that
travel no faster than 25 mph (40 kph) will be tested for a
period of up to six months before being deployed and used by
people.
In an interview with Reuters in March, Bonilla said the
"natural tension" between regulators concerned about safety and
lawmakers trying to encourage innovation in their state
necessitated a new bill.
"They're risk averse and we're saying we need to open the
door here and take steps (to innovate)," Bonilla said, calling
the driverless shuttle project "a very wise first out-of-the-
gate opportunity" to show how the technology could work safely.
Those working on self-driving vehicles believe their first
real-world applications will be on campuses, business parks and
other controlled environments with less traffic and fewer
distractions than busy urban streets.
Google and others have complained that California state
regulations on self-driving vehicles are too restrictive, and
that a patchwork of state regulations is unwieldy. Google has
begun testing in Texas, where laws do not address autonomous
vehicles without drivers, steering wheels or brakes.
The federal government released a set of voluntary
guidelines last week on autonomous vehicles, hoping to create a
framework for states as they design rules governing robot
vehicles..
