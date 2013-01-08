California budget seen as first test for triumphant Democrats

* Democrats able to pass laws without Republican support
* Taxes, environmental regulation overhaul to be debated
By Jim Christie and Peter Henderson
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 8 California Governor Jerry
Brown, a Democrat fresh off a triumphant election in which
voters approved higher taxes, will face a new challenge as he
presents his proposed budget this week: fending off demands for
more spending from his own emboldened party.
The election also gave Democrats a super majority in the
state legislature, while the California economy is on the mend
and the projected budget deficit is just $2 billion - compared
with a $25 billion shortfall two years ago.
Many are eager to take the rare opportunity to boost
spending on education and healthcare programs that have borne
billions of dollars in cutbacks.
The liberal wing of the party is agitating for more new
taxes, including amendments to the landmark Proposition 13
initiative that limited property tax increases, to help fund
social services and other programs. Voters approved an $8
billion tax hike in the fall that included higher income taxes
for the wealthy and a temporary sales tax increase.
"The legislature is just a piñata full of goodies and a lot
groups will want to take a whack at it," said Jack Pitney,
professor of government of Claremont McKenna College. "Just
about anybody who benefits from state services will want more."
Brown's tax hike showed Democrats around the nation that
skeptical voters could be persuaded to raise rates under the
right circumstances. Now all eyes are on whether California
Democrats can use their control to reform the state without
overstepping their mandate.
Brown, despite his national reputation as a liberal, has
been advocating a fiscally conservative course. He is expected
to resist calls for new taxes and more spending on social
programs even as he maintains support for big infrastructure
projects such as a new water tunnel and a controversial
high-speed rail system.
Brown may also face opposition within his party to possible
changes in the California Environmental Quality Act, a law that
helped establish California's national leadership in
environmental protection. Brown has voiced support for amending
the law to make it less burdensome to businesses -- a position
fiercely opposed by environmentalists.
"They call him a 'canoe' in politics. He paddles to the
left, he paddles to the right," said Democratic Assembly member
Tom Ammiano of San Francisco. He told Reuters that Democrats
should seize the moment, adding that there could be "some
clashes" with Brown.
Ammiano may be one of the first to challenge Brown, with a
proposal to amend a Proposition 13 provision that lets
commercial property buyers avoid new assessments, keeping their
taxes low. That idea has failed in the past in the face of
passionate support for the tax cap among voters and business
interests - but the Democratic supermajority could shift the
dynamics of the debate.
DEAL, NO DEAL?
Brown, 74, who served two terms as governor 30 years ago and
was again elected in 2010, has two chances this month to set the
agenda. He will unveil his budget proposal on Thursday in
Sacramento, followed by a State of the State speech in late
January.
The state's economic outlook is far better than it was when
Brown took office two years ago: employment gains are outpacing
the nation, tax collections have rebounded and Standard & Poor's
says the state may be on a path to a higher credit rating.
Still, Brown and Democratic Party moderates are preaching
restraint.
"We've just got to be careful, strategic," said State
Senator Mark DeSaulnier, who represents suburbs of the San
Francisco Bay Area. "It's not like we're rich all of a sudden.
The fiscal reality is better, but we're a long way from being
out of the woods."
Brown's budget will feature a lean spending plan to help the
state's books swing to surpluses in coming years, he predicted.
Under pressure, a Democratic lawmaker from Southern
California has already retracted a plan floated after the
November election for hiking vehicle registration fees.
Some Democratic moderates, distancing themselves from the
liberal policies embraced by their San Francisco counterparts,
want to focus on making life better for business.
"Before we do anything on taxes, we really need to have a
conversation on jobs," said Assembly member Henry Perea, a
moderate Democrat from the agricultural, high-unemployment
Central Valley.
His top priority is to overhaul the 43-year-old California
Environmental Quality Act. Businesses need clarity so they can
plan, and the environmental law creates frivolous lawsuits that
do not help the environment, he says.
Internecine disagreements within the Democratic Party could
kill both tax hikes and any major changes in environmental laws.
But the two sides of the party could be close enough to find
some common ground, unlike previous Democrat-Republican talks.
Perea said it was not impossible that tax hikes and
environmental law changes could all be tied together, for
instance, since conservative Democrats are not afraid to strike
a deal.
"Moderate Democrats, we're still Democrats, but we are
trying to find some balance," Perea said. "The Republicans,
they've tried, they did their best to negotiate, but ultimately
could never get themselves to a place to say 'Yes.'"