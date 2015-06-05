California teachers pension fund to drop assault weapons maker

| June 5
June 5 The largest teachers pension fund in the
world plans to end its indirect investment in Remington Outdoor
assault weapon manufacturer after two years of urging
for divestment.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System (Calstrs)
announced on Friday that it agreed to a proposal by its private
equity partner, Cerberus Capital Management.
Calstrs, along with State Treasurer John Chiang, has urged
Cerberus to sell, or at least to sell Calstrs indirect interest
in Remington Outdoor, formerly called the Freedom Group, since
April 2013 when the Teachers' Retirement Board committed to
divesting from firearm manufacturers.
Initially, the pension fund eliminated $3 million in public
equity stocks from Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger
.
But divestment from Remington Outdoor proved more difficult
to achieve.
"In the more than two years since our decision to divest, we
have exhausted every effort to urge Cerberus to sell," Calstrs
Chief Executive Officer Jack Ehnes said in a statement. Ehnes
said that as a limited partner, Calstrs possessed very limited
rights.
In April, Chiang said he was frustrated that the
manufacturer of the assault weapon used in the 2012 killing of
20 children and seven adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in
Connecticut was still indirectly financed by Calstrs.
The pension fund has about $525 million invested in two
Cerberus funds. Disclosing the specific value of indirect
holdings, such as Remington Outdoors, would violate the fund's
private equity agreements.
Calstrs is the second largest pension fund in the United
States with 879,000 public school educators and a portfolio
valued at $193.1 billion.
In May, it was reported that Cerberus would let investors
sell their stakes in Remington Outdoor. The private investment
firm would take the gun maker out of its main private equity
funds and put it into a separate financial entity.
