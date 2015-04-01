California Treasurer urges CalSTRS divestment from assault weapon manufacturer

April 1 California State Treasurer John Chiang
sent a stern letter to the state's teachers' pension fund on
Wednesday, asking that the fund's managing partner, Cerberus
Capital Management, fully divest from the assault weapon
manufacturer, Freedom Group.
Chiang said he was frustrated that the manufacturer of the
assault weapon used in the killing of 20 children and seven
adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School was still indirectly
financed by the California State Teachers' Retirement System.
Chiang asked that Cerberus' leadership attend CalSTRS'
Investment Committee meeting on Friday "to explain why the
Freedom Group remains in its portfolio."
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)