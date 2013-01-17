California treasurer, schools chief urge moratorium on CABs

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 California's treasurer and schools chief asked local school officials on Thursday to avoid issuing capital appreciation bonds, which have prompted concerns after one school district took on nearly $1 billion in debt for a $105 million initial loan.

State Treasurer Bill Lockyer and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson urged school district officials to stop issuing the bonds until reform legislation is fully considered.

"In too many cases, CAB deals have forced taxpayers to pay more than 10 times the principal to retire the bonds," they said in a letter.

CABs, which have been popular with school districts in states with fast-growing student enrollments, defer payments while interest compounds, swelling payments when they start.

"Also, the transactions have been structured with 40-year terms that delay interest and principal payments for decades, resulting in huge balloon payments and burdens on future taxpayers that cannot be justified," the letter said.

GOVERNOR ALSO WANTS REFORM

California officials grew concerned about capital appreciation bonds last year due to controversy hanging over the Poway Unified School District. It faces a bill of $981 million for capital appreciation bonds it sold in 2011.

The San Diego-region school district will pay off the debt from 2033 through 2051. The bonds cannot be repaid sooner.

Poway district officials have defended issuing the debt, but its terms and cost stunned Republican state lawmakers from the San Diego area and concern Lockyer and Torlakson, both Democrats.

Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, also is keen on the matter.

"The governor has told us he wants reforms. Key lawmakers and legislative leaders have made clear they agree statutory changes are needed," the letter said.

Nearly $92.8 billion of the debt has been issued since 1980, and a large amount of it remains unpaid. Around a third of the outstanding volume is on the books of issuers in California, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Capital appreciation bonds have also been popular in Texas and Illinois.