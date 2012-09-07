RPT-Big banks weigh risks, rewards of California's new CO2 market

By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Major banks are weighing
whether to wade into the California carbon market, which experts
believe could grow into a $40 billion a year market by 2020, but
one that is also loaded with risk and uncertainty.
Following last week's successful test of the state's auction
platform, the reality is starting to settle in: California
carbon trading has overcome legal and political challenges to
position itself a mere 10 weeks away from its first official CO2
permit sale.
The carbon market's success or failure will sway U.S.
environmental policy for years to come, and early-moving
Canadian banks like Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)
and the Royal Bank of Canada, as well European banks
like Deutsche Bank and Barclays, could play
a critical role in that outcome.
Banks facilitate the purchases and sales of carbon credits
for their clients, advise company executives on how to keep
their costs down, and ultimately help them meet their
environmental goals.
But so far, most brand-name investment banks have either
kept their distance or already walked away, wary of pumping
precious capital into the nascent market, especially in light of
their tumultuous experience in the European carbon market.
Just as California hopes to learn from the mistakes made by
their counterparts in Europe, where the eight-year-old market
has been beset with plunging prices and regulatory uncertainty,
banks hope to marshal their European experience to give them an
advantage in California.
"We've been trading in Europe for years, so we have a deep
understanding of carbon right now," said Anthony D'Agostino,
director of emissions markets for the Royal Bank of Canada.
"To replicate this in California is a no-brainer for us," he
said.
Although it does not have a long history in emissions
markets, Canada-based Scotiabank is the most active bank in the
market at this point, with a client roster of oil companies and
utilities that represent over half the state's carbon emissions.
Jeff King, managing director of environmental markets, said
the experience he has gained in early exchange and
over-the-counter California carbon trading will give the bank a
leg up once large California companies become more active in the
market.
"The market is new, volatile, and trades on news events," he
said.
"Some banks are staying away because they keep hearing that
cap and trade is dead," he said. "It's taken a long time but
it's really just taking root in North America now. This issue
isn't going away."
ALREADY OUT THE DOOR
Some big banks have already walked away from the emerging
market, soured by their European experience and disappointed
that federal carbon market legislation was killed in the U.S.
Senate in 2010.
Jason Patrick led Merrill Lynch's U.S. environmental
products desk until the Bank of America -owned bank
closed it down last March.
But he opted to stay in the young market anyway, helping
launch a new company, Real Options International, to assist
clients navigating the complexities of the California carbon
market, in addition to other environmental and energy markets.
"We believe the California market is here to stay," he said.
He said the lack of participation by big banks creates an
opening for independent traders as well as small investment
funds willing to take on risk.
"There is less appetite at the banks for emerging markets
after the financial crisis," Patrick said. "That creates great
opportunities for those that are willing to get involved,
particularly those that get involved early."
London-based bank Barclays, an early mover in the California
market, did an about-face and closed its desk in January,
letting go of trader Kedin Kilgore, who executed the first deal
for a California carbon allowance forward contract in November
2010.
But observers believe Barclays and others will come back to
the market once trading ramps up in a market expected to grow
from $1 billion in 2013 to as much as $40 billion in 2020.
Germany-based Deutsche Bank is also "sniffing around" the
California market, talking to potential clients and developing
products, a carbon market trader said.
Deutsche has already won a contract from California to act
as the market's financial services administrator, collecting bid
guarantees on behalf of the state prior to the allowance auction
as well as settlement payments.
But that doesn't necessarily mean the bank will look to get
heavily involved in trading, carbon market traders said.
Deutsche and Barclays have seen first-hand how frustrating
carbon markets can be, having been two of the leading banks in
the early days of the European carbon market, where both have
since scaled back their presence.
The EU launched its carbon market in 2005, but regulators
gave away too many free permits to utilities and industry, and
by 2006 prices had collapsed.
Policy changes helped prices to recover for a time, only to
fall again back when it became clear that the market was
oversupplied with permits.
Even though prices are currently hovering just above
all-time lows, emissions in the EU region have come down. While
some argue the economic recession is the primary driver of those
reductions, many environmentalists claim the program has also
played a significant role in the drop.
UNCERTAINTY
Despite California's study of the European experience, there
are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about the new market's
prospects.
California oil companies, manufacturers and food processors
that will be covered by the program in 2013 have complained
loudly about only being given enough free credits to cover 90
percent of their emissions at the program's outset.
Last month they unsuccessfully lobbied for legislative
changes to the program that would have given them more permits.
Lawsuits could also disrupt the market.
A legal challenge by a little-known environmental group
opposed to carbon trading was successful in forcing the state to
delay the official start of the program until January 2013.
Even the state-versus-federal regulatory status
of California carbon allowances has been contentious.
It took two years for the state to fight off a Commodity
Futures Trading Commission attempt to regulate them, with the
federal government finally deciding that they were
"non-financial commodities" that would be primarily
state regulated.
EARLY TRADING
While banks decide their next move, trading of California
carbon allowance (CCA) forward contracts continues to pick up
steam on exchanges and in over-the-counter markets.
Since the IntercontinentalExchange first launched
California carbon contracts in August 2011, nearly 12 million
California carbon allowances (CCAs) forwards and options have
cleared on the exchange, largely in the $15-$18 range.
Just as many CCAs have changed hands in over-the-counter
markets over that same time period, traders said.
Currently, about $10 million to $20 million worth of
California credits are changing hands weekly.
Much of the exchange-based action has been driven by
Houston-based trading desks, which already trade western power
and that have simply added California carbon to their
portfolios.
The modest trading is expected to ramp up steadily following
the Nov. 14 allowance auction as natural buyers like utilities
and oil refineries start looking for permits.
At that point, banks can easily enter the California carbon
market by hiring just one person, without even opening a new
office. Their real risk is in the potential for trading losses.