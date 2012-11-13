版本:
2012年 11月 14日

California Chamber of Commerce seeks to stop cap-and-trade

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 The California Chamber of Commerce said it filed a petition on Tuesday to halt the state's program which would allow the sale of carbon allowances to large emitters, a policy known as cap-and-trade.

The petition was filed in a Sacramento state court, according to a copy on the organization's web site.

