UPDATE 1-No criminal charges in California balcony collapse that killed Irish students

March 29 No criminal charges will be filed in
connection with the deadly collapse of an apartment balcony in
Berkeley, California, last year in which five visiting Irish
students and an American friend were killed, prosecutors said on
Tuesday.
An investigation showed dry rot caused the balcony to give
way during a birthday party in June, and the building's
maintenance and construction crews "likely" bore some
responsibility, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley
said.
But O'Malley said there was not enough evidence to prove
reckless disregard for human life that would be needed for a
charge of criminal manslaughter.
"This is not a decision that I came to lightly," O'Malley
said in a statement.
Thirteen people were crowded onto the balcony when it ripped
away and spilled everyone 40 feet (12 metres) to the street.
The young people attending the party were mostly college
students from Ireland working in the San Francisco Bay area for
the summer on temporary visas.
Civil lawsuits were filed last year on behalf of seven
survivors and the families of five students who died, including
against the building's owner, a BlackRock Inc-managed
real estate fund.
