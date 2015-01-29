UPDATE 1-Environmentalists sue to stop crude-by-rail terminal in California

(Adds comment from attorney for San Joaquin Air District)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Environmental groups on
Thursday sued a California regulator that permitted trains
carrying crude oil to begin making deliveries at a terminal in
Bakersfield, arguing the permit was issued in secret and the
volatile crude could cause explosions.
The plaintiffs asked the California Superior Court to stop
operations at the newly opened Bakersfield Crude Terminal in
Taft until a full environmental review is conducted. The
terminal, located in Kern County, began receiving crude in
November from North Dakota and Canada and is owned by Plains All
American Pipeline LP.
In their complaint, the groups point to emails obtained
through a public records request that they say show the San
Joaquin Air Pollution Control District helping the company avoid
environmental and public reviews of the project.
The terminal can currently receive one 100-car unit train a
day carrying crude from the Bakken shale formation as well as
heavier tar sands crude from Canada. The terminal will
ultimately expand to receive two unit trains per day, carrying
as much as 61 million barrels of crude a year, making it one of
the state's largest crude-by-rail terminals, the groups said.
Crude oil shipments by rail in California have jumped in
recent years as producers seek to move cheap, landlocked crudes
from North Dakota and Canada to refineries along the West Coast.
The increase has raised environmental and safety concerns
due to a series of fiery derailments, most notably the
Lac-Mégantic rail disaster in Quebec in July 2013, which killed
47 people.
"The Bakersfield Crude Terminal evaded both state and
federal environmental review and was permitted largely in
secret. Given the potentially catastrophic damage from
derailments of these tank cars full of volatile crude, these
permits must be cancelled," said Vera Pardee, senior attorney
for the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the five
environmental groups who are plaintiffs in the case.
Annette Ballatore-Williamson, an attorney for the air
district, said the lawsuit misrepresents the nature of the
permit, which only covered the construction of a couple storage
tanks that emit about a half a pound of air pollution per day.
The facility and the rail terminal underwent significant
environmental review and analysis by Kern County several years
ago, she said.
"The problem from (the plaintiff's) perspective is the
statute of limitations on their claim against Kern County
expired quite some time ago so now they are just looking for a
target," she said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa
Shumaker)