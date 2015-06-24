California coal divestment bill receives 3 of 4 in preliminary vote

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 A California bill to
require the state's pension funds Calpers and CalSTRS to sell
their investments in companies that generate at least half their
revenue from coal mining received three of the four required
votes in a preliminary count on Wednesday at a California
Assembly committee.
Pension funds are under pressure from activists to halt
investing in fossil fuel for environmental reasons and the vote
could increase the momentum for other funds to sell such assets.
Calpers has investments in coal companies including Peabody
Energy and Arch Coal according to its latest investment report.
A final vote on the bill is still awaited.
