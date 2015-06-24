UPDATE 4-California coal divestment bill clears assembly panel

(Adds comments from Calpers, Peabody and investment manager
Jodi Neuman, paragraphs 8-14)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 A bill to require
California's state pension funds Calpers and CalSTRS to sell
their investments in companies that generate at least half their
revenue from coal mining passed an Assembly committee by a vote
of 5-1 on Wednesday.
Pension funds are under pressure from environmental
activists to halt investing in fossil fuels, and the vote could
increase the momentum for other funds to sell such assets as
this has become a hot-button issue both domestically and
internationally.
Norway's parliament recently voted to reduce coal
investments by its $880 billion sovereign wealth fund.
Stanford University and the University of Maine
have made similar moves.
Coal company shares added to their losses after Wednesday's
vote and the bill now heads to the California Assembly
Appropriations committee. If it passes, it will go to the
Assembly floor, where supporters expect stiff opposition from
Republicans and moderate Democrats.
The bill passed the California state Senate earlier this
month.
Calpers said its thermal coal mining investments as defined
under the bill are valued at $100-200 million. It has
investments in coal companies including Peabody Energy and Arch
Coal according to its latest investment report.
CalSTRS has holdings of around $40 million, according to
spokesman Ricardo Duran. Both Calpers and CalSTRS said they did
not have a position about the legislation.
Calpers spokesman Joe DeAnda said if Calpers was required to
divest, funds would be reinvested according to its equity index.
Before the vote, bill author and California Senate President
Pro Tem Kevin de Leon told the committee that coal is a bad
investment because coal plants were closing in the United States
and demand from the world's largest consumer, China, was
reduced.
"The writing is on the wall. Our policies, our technologies,
and global markets are moving in concert away from coal as an
energy source," de Leon said.
Peabody spokesperson Vic Svec called the bill "wholly
symbolic and political."
He cited a University of Chicago study, which found that
diversification costs from divesting energy stocks would
represent a 23 percent loss over 50 years.
Jodi Neuman, an investment manager working for Trillium
Asset Management, which represents $2.2 billion, said passage of
the bill would set a great example for other pension funds
around the country.
The committee voted six days after the leader of the
Catholic Church, Pope Francis, called for humanity to turn away
from fossil fuels.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Megan Davies, Grant
McCool and David Gregorio)