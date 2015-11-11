Southern California water agency moves to buy river delta islands

| LOS ANGELES/SACRAMENTO, Calif.
LOS ANGELES/SACRAMENTO, Calif. Nov 10 Southern
California's biggest drinking water supplier will seek an option
to buy 20,000 acres of river delta farm land east of San
Francisco, a deal that could benefit a controversial tunnel
project to carry Northern California water southward, the agency
said on Tuesday.
Officials at the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of
Southern California denied criticism that the move portends a
land-water grab in a region long suspicious of efforts in the
drier southern part of the state to gain more water from the
north.
The property under consideration by the district consists of
four islands in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta that are
now owned by Delta Wetlands Properties, a U.S. subsidiary of
Swiss-based Zurich Insurance Group, and used mostly
for farming.
Land values cited by the water agency could put the cost of
buying 20,000 acres at $150 million to $240 million.
If eventually purchased by the district, it would be the
first delta land the agency has ever acquired. But critics
worried that it might not be the last.
"The potential takeover of land and water rights ... is akin
to what happened to landowners in the Owens Valley," said
Barbara Barrigan-Parilla, head of the environmental group
Restore the Delta.
She was referring to a century-old chapter in California's
water wars in which the city of Los Angeles bought up distant
tracts of land to divert Sierra Nevada-fed runoff from the Owens
River and carry it some 200 miles to the south.
Metropolitan Water District (MWD) officials insisted the
amounts of water immediately at stake were minimal.
Acquisition of the property in question would yield direct
access to no more than 10,000 acre feet of water a year, agency
officials said, a tiny fraction of the volume MWD supplies to 19
million people in a vast service area encompassing Los Angeles
and six counties.
"That in and of itself would not interest Metropolitan,"
Jeffrey Knightlinger, MWD's general manager, told reporters on a
conference call after its board voted to pursue a deal.
Instead the land offers greater potential benefits for
wildlife preservation and wetlands restoration projects that
could offset environmental impacts of future water works
elsewhere, Knightlinger said.
Moreover, two of the islands lie in the path of two giant
tunnels California Governor Jerry Brown has proposed digging
beneath the delta as part of a $15 billion project he has said
would ease some of the state's protracted water-distribution
woes.
The MWD is a strong backer of the project and the land deal
would avoid the need for costly eminent domain proceedings to
acquire the portion of the tunnel route that traverses the two
islands, the agency said.
Supporters see the tunnels as crucial to keeping sufficient
water supplies delivered to the state's arid San Joaquin Valley
breadbasket and the heavily populated southlands.
But the project is opposed by conservationists who say it
would rob the delta of increasingly scant water flows needed to
sustain marsh habitat for threatened fish, birds and other
wildlife, with too little environmental mitigation planned.
Water rights in the delta, a hub of California's surface
water network, have become especially sensitive as the state
copes with a fourth year of drought that has fallowed hundreds
of thousands of acres of crop land, threatened habitat for birds
and fish, and spurred the state's first-ever mandatory
conservation orders.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Sharon Bernstein
in Sacramento; editing by G Crosse)