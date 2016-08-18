UPDATE 1-California lawmaker to withdraw zero emissions vehicle bill

(Adds quote from legislative spokeswoman, background on bill)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 18 A California lawmaker on
Thursday said she will withdraw a bill that would have required
15 percent of new car sales be zero emission vehicles by 2025
due to opposition from automakers, the oil industry and labor.
"With just a week and a half to move the bill through, there
just wasn't enough time to overcome the opposition," Allison
Ruff, a spokeswoman for bill author Assemblywoman Autumn Burke,
told Reuters in an email.
Burke plans to meet with stakeholders and introduce a new
version of the bill in 2017, Ruff said.
The move will not affect the state's zero emission vehicle
program, which seeks to help the state achieve its goal of
putting 1.5 million zero emission vehicles on California roads
by 2025.
The California Air Resources Board has for years operated a
program designed to speed the commercialization of zero emission
vehicles in the state, a regulation that has been adopted by
nine other states.
The program includes a clean car credit system, which has
been criticized by environmentalists and electric car
manufacturer Tesla, who say the system suffers from an
oversupply of credits.
They have argued recently that auto manufacturers can meet
their sales target by submitting credits instead of building and
selling cars in the state.
