California defends greenhouse gas regulation for fuels

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 (Reuters Point Carbon) - California
attorneys advocating for a program to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions from fuels came under stern questioning from a
three-judge panel on Tuesday, in a case that threatens a key
component of the state's ambitious effort to combat climate
change.
A packed courtroom at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on
Tuesday heard arguments from attorneys on both sides of the
debate over California's low carbon fuel standard, which assigns
a carbon intensity score to a wide variety of fuels based on the
energy used in their production and transportation.
The state says the program is a necessary component of its
effort to reduce the amount of carbon used in the economy, but
Midwestern gasoline, diesel and ethanol producers say the
program tips the scales against their products and violates the
U.S. Constitution's commerce clause.
Last year a federal judge in Fresno agreed with the
out-of-state producers and ruled the program unconstitutional,
but a stay from the Ninth Circuit has allowed California to
continue implementing the program while the panel weighs the
arguments.
At the hearing, one member of the panel of judges asked
whether the state could alter the lifecycle analysis so that
geographical location isn't factored into a fuel's rating, which
she said gives California-produced fuels a 10 percent advantage
"right out of the gate."
"Can the lifecycle process be modified so that it's
regulated in a more neutral way or not in a way that appears to
give favorable assumptions to California verses the Midwest or
folks outside of California?" Justice Mary Murguia asked.
California Deputy Attorney General Elaine Meckenstock said
that since the distance a fuel travels is a necessary component
in weighing its overall environmental impact, geography could
not be stripped entirely out of the equation.
But she said the regulation cuts both ways, since California
ethanol producers that import corn will see their score rise to
reflect the energy used to transport the feedstock.
"That's another demonstration of the way in which this is
not a proxy for geography," she said.
But out-of-state fuel producers said the regulation amounted
to economic protectionism by the state, and should be struck
down.
"A penalty for transportation inherently discriminates by
origin," said Peter Keisler, who represented petrochemical
producers at the hearing.
Judge Dorothy Nelson drew attention to statements from the
California Air Resources Board, which said the regulation would
provide employment in the state while increasing the tax base.
"Isn't this unambiguous evidence that the board was
motivated by protectionism?" she asked.
Sean Donahue, an attorney representing environmental groups
backing California in the case, said those comments were plucked
from a longer economic analysis, and said the program was based
on sound science, not economic protectionism.
"Lifecycle is unquestionably the scientifically appropriate
way of regulating carbon from fuels," Donahue said.
"Our groups do not support this because we are in cahoots
with California ethanol producers," he said.
A ruling from the court could take anywhere from two to ten
months, attorneys involved in the case said.