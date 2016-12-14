UPDATE 1-California adopts first U.S. energy-saving rules for computers

(Adds standards adopted; adds industry reaction)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Dec 14 California regulators on
Wednesday adopted the nation's first mandatory energy efficiency
rules for computers and monitors - devices that account for 3
percent of home electric bills and 7 percent of commercial power
costs in the state.
The state Energy Commission said that when fully implemented
the industry-backed plan will save consumers $373 million a year
and conserve at least as much electricity annually as it takes
to power all of San Francisco's homes.
Final approval of the standards at a meeting of the
five-member commission in Sacramento capped five years spent
developing the rules in collaboration with environmentalists,
computer manufacturers and consumer groups.
The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), one of the
environmental groups that helped devise the regulations, said
the new standards would cut greenhouse gas emissions from fossil
fuel combustion in power generation by 700,000 tons a year.
The California standards set benchmarks for machines'
overall energy use and leave manufacturers flexibility to choose
which efficiency measures are employed to meet the standards -
an approach the NRDC says fosters innovation.
The new standards were supported by nearly 40 companies
represented by the Information Technology Industry Council
(ITIC), including such Silicon Valley giants as HP Inc
and Intel Corp.
"This is an industrywide win for us," said Alexandria
McBride, ITIC's director of Environment and Sustainability.
HP environmental compliance manager Paul Ford called the new
rules "groundbreaking," describing them as "ambitious but
achievable."
"This is a big deal," said Mark Cooper, a policy analyst for
the Consumer Federation of America, adding that computer
ownership per capita in California ranks second in the world
behind Sweden.
In California, computers and monitors draw an estimated
5,610 gigawatt-hours of electricity - representing roughly 3
percent of residential bills and 7 percent of the cost for
commercial users - much of that while the devices sit idle.
The NRDC has said the amount of power consumed by computers
and monitors will be reduced by about a third once there is a
complete turnover in existing stocks of those devices.
The first phase of the rules takes effect in January 2019
for desktop, laptop and notebook computers. The standards would
kick in for workstations and small-scale servers in January 2018
and for computer monitors - covering screens 17 inches and
larger - in July 2019.
The standards for desktop computers, which use far more
energy than notebooks, will add about $14 to the retail cost of
computers but save consumers more than $40 in electric bills
over five years, according to commission estimates.
California, which often leads the way in U.S. environmental
initiatives, already has the lowest per-capita rate of
electricity use in the United States. The latest rules could set
a new standard for computer manufacturers everywhere by virtue
of California's size as a consumer market.
If the same standards are ultimately adopted nationwide,
they could save U.S. consumers about $2.2 billion annually in
electric bills while reducing energy generation by the
equivalent output of seven coal-fired power plants, the NRDC
said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Bill
Trott)