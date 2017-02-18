UPDATE 1-Fire hits California refinery targeted by protest

(Adds company statement, background)
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on
Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had
planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over
pollution and past accidents.
Firefighters in the city of Torrance, near Los Angeles,
extinguished the blaze and there were no injuries, according to
the plant owner and local police.
The 151,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery is operated by PBF
Energy and supplies around 10 percent of California's
gasoline. Two years ago, when the refinery was owned by Exxon
Mobil Corp, a major blast halted gasoline production for
more than a year.
A group of local residents organized as "South Bay Flare"
had planned a march at the refinery on Saturday morning to mark
the anniversary of that earlier mishap, according to the group's
Facebook page.
The 2015 explosion was found to have nearly released
hydrofluoric acid into the atmosphere.
Last week, six contract workers and one employee at Phillips
66's Ferndale, Washington, refinery were hospitalized
after a hydrofluoric acid leak at the facility. The workers were
exposed while the 101,000 bpd refinery had units shut down for
an overhaul.
PBF said on Saturday that one unit at the Torrance refinery
was disrupted by the predawn explosion. The company told state
regulators that it was forced to flare fuel on an emergency
basis after the blast.
The Torrance refinery had at least two outages in 2016 after
a power outage at a local utility knocked the facility offline.
In October, PBF received a violation notice from the
California's air regulator for excessive flaring following one
of the outages.
The refinery receives crude oil via pipeline and ocean
deliveries from the nearby port of Long Beach, according to the
refinery website.
PBF Energy bought the Torrance facility from Exxon Mobil
Corp in September 2015.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty in New York and Patrick Rucker in
Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)