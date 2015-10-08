California wildfire insured losses top $1 bln in Sept. -Aon Benfield

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
LONDON Oct 8 Insured losses from wildfires in California topped more than $1 billion in September, reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said on Thursday.
Those resulting from the Valley Fire were likely to total more than $925 million, with economic losses seen at more than $1.5 billion.
Insured losses from the Butte Fire were likely to see insured losses above $225 million, with economic losses at $450 million.
"Wildfires in 2015 have already caused more damage and financial loss in the U.S. than in any other year since 2007," the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.